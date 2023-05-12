ZAMRA Director of Laboratory Services, Bonaventure Chilinda says members of the public should be vigilant in reporting and engaging the authority on questionable products mushrooming on the market said to help in either enlarging the manhood or tightening the vagina. And Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) Board Chairperson State Counsel Robert Simeza says the authority is working tirelessly to ensure that there is effective regulation of medicines at all levels of manufacturing, importation, exportation, distribution, storage, sale and use. Meanwhile, ZAMRA Director General Makomani Siyanga says the media remains a key stakeholder in influencing positive attitudes and change towards rational use of medicines. During a ZAMRA, media stakeholder meeting in Lusaka, Thursday, some participants questioned the authority on whether a…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.