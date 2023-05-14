DEPUTY Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale says police have detained a 42-year-old man of Lusaka’s Chunga West for the offences of defilement and incest. In a statement, Sunday, Mwale said the suspect, only identified as Moono, is alleged to have defiled his 12-year-old biological daughter. Mwale stated that the girl in question was now five months pregnant. “And a 42-year-old man of Chunga West in Lusaka is detained in Police custody for the offences of defilement and Incest. The suspect only identified as Moono is alleged to have defiled his 12-year-old biological daughter in January this year. This was discovered on May 12, 2023 after the daughter disclosed to her mother who later reported the matter to Police. The…...



