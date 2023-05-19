COPPERBELT Minister Elisha Matambo this morning confronted Kitwe Mayor Mpasa Mwaya at Kitwe’s Civic Centre over her statement that “hopefully he will resign after the press conference”. The provincial minister told Mwaya to direct her frustrations to him rather than “playing around with the President”. The Kitwe mayor, who expressed concern over being confronted in front of the media, described the accusations as unfortunate saying her statement was not directed at the President. The confrontation occurred when Matambo paid a courtesy call on Mwaya at her office, Friday morning. After the introductions, Matambo informed Mwaya about an article that was allegedly circulating on social media in which the Kitwe mayor was purportedly calling for the resignation of President Hakainde Hichilema…....



