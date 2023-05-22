Former President Edgar Lungu is prayed for by Bishop David Masupa during the "National prayers for peaceful elections" at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on May 15, 2021 – Picture By Tenson Mkhala

INDEPENDENT Churches of Zambia (ICOZ) president Bishop David Masupa says President Hakainde Hichilema needs to be praised for his big heart and exercising diplomacy towards his predecessor Edgar Lungu. President Hichilema revealed during a press conference last week that he had held conversations with Lungu on how some crimes that were committed should be treated within the law. The President said he talks with Lungu, but that what his predecessor says in public is different from what is said in private. Commenting on the President’s remarks in an interview, Friday, Bishop Masupa said ICOZ was among citizens that perceived that there was no line of communication between the two. He added that one may sometimes deceive themselves because they do…...