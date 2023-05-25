THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it’s imperative for stakeholders to appreciate its strategic direction as preparations for the 2026 general elections are underway and gaining momentum. And the Commission says it can only consider printing ballot papers locally when local printers demonstrate the capacity to meet specified requirements. Speaking during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting for Civil Society Organisations, Wednesday, ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis said stakeholder engagements promote transparency and minimises conflicts in the electoral process. “The Commission feels that the active participation of the civil society organisations and faith-based organisations creates a better understanding of issues and help them undertake evidence-based advocacy and lobbying and also help create an informed citizenry. This meeting, therefore, has been convened to…...



