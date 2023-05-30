PF Deputy Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa says he is ready to deliver the opposition party’s manifesto to President Hakainde Hichilema because it has alternative solutions to what he is grappling with. President Hichilema had earlier challenged the opposition to provide viable alternative policies rather than hurling insults. But in an interview, Chilangwa said the President does not listen to opposition political parties. “The President talks to himself, he doesn’t listen to us. The Patriotic Front has got the 2021 to 2026 manifesto. If you look into the PF manifesto, you just have to take a copy and look through it and read it. You will find that there are so many alternatives to what he is grappling with. So we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.