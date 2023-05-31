Police in Lusaka have jointly charged and arrested former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Chris Zumani Zimba and three others for the offence of being in possession of articles for terrorism. But Jonas Zimba, one of the lawyers representing Zumani, says he suspects an invisible hand is at play. Meanhwile, PF information and publicity chairperson Raphael Nakacinda has insisted that police are trying to get to Lungu. In a statement, Tuesday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Zumani jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown is alleged to have been in possession of offensive articles namely Deep 600, Halothane and others with intent to endanger life. “Police in Lusaka have Jointly charged and arrested Dr. Christopher Zumani Zimba aged 43…...



