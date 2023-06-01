Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu gives a speech during the launch of the Zambian Parliamentary Caucus on Environment and Climate Change (ZPCECC) Strategic Plan on Monday, October 17, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

GREEN Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu says government has set aside K12 million to enhance forest protection and management. And Nzovu says the new dawn government has stopped the illegal harvesting and trading of Mukula logs. Addressing the media, Wednesday, Nzovu said government had also recognised 150 community groups to manage 2.6 million hectares of forests countrywide. “In forest development and management, we have recognised 150 community groups countrywide who are managing 2.6 million hectares of forest using forest management plans to strengthen sustainable forest management. We have indeed, operationalisation of the forest development fund and so far in our account we have over K12 million [which] has been put aside to enhance forestry protection and management,” he said…....