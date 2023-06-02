MWEMBESHI Resources Limited Communications and Corporate Affairs Manager Oliver Shalala says the company will comply and submit all the required plans within a week, as requested by ZEMA, and resume mining activities in Lower Zambezi National Park. And Feira member of parliament Emmanuel Tembo says government should not be swayed by public outcry on mining in Lower Zambezi, but allow it to proceed for the benefit of locals and the economy at large. But Conservation Advocates Zambia (CAZ) director Mehluli Batakathi says the organisation will not rest until Mwembeshi Resources’ mining license is revoked. The Zambia Environmental Management Agency has ordered Mwembeshi Resources Limited to immediately cease all mining and construction activities in Lower Zambezi National Park further ordering the…...



