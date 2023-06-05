THE Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) says all tender processes relating to the procurement of 332 motorbikes valued at K32,221,835.04 by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock were followed. And ZPPA says it no longer conducts the price reasonableness analysis on behalf of any public institution as that function was devolved to procuring entities in May 2022. Last week, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock said FES, formerly known as Power Equipment Limited, was selected as the best evaluated bidder to supply 332 motorbikes valued at K32,221,835.04 because it met all the legal requirements. And Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Permanent Secretary Dr Anna Songolo said government would not conduct business with companies just because they offer the cheapest price…...



