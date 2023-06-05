A LEAKED Auditor General’s management letter to the Anti-Corruption Commission for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 has revealed that Faith Musonda’s forfeited cash amounting to K65,333,046 and K1,001,138.41 have not been deposited into Control 99 and that the whereabouts of the funds are still unknown. The letter has also revealed that 164 payments totalling K5,994,086.78 processed by the Commission had no supporting documents. But Office of the Auditor General Head of Public Relations Ellen Chikale has expressed shock at the leakage, saying the document is not an authentic audit report, as purported, but a management letter with raw data that has neither been reviewed nor shared with the client as per procedure. In the said interim management letter…...



