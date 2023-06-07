PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema yesterday joked that there would be no graphs or pie charts in his presentation, and stressed that it was important to get feedback from industries on the impact of the economic policies which government was implementing. And President Hichilema has asked parastatals to engage in money generation ventures, revealing that a number of them have been demanding grants from government because there’s a habit of “consuming the seed”. Meanwhile, President Hichilema insisted that citizens should avoid craving luxuries, but instead save up their resources and invest in assets. Indian High Commissioner to Zambia Ashok Kumar also hailed the new dawn government’s policies. Speaking during the launch of the new INDO-Zambia Bank Corporate Headquarters, Tuesday, President Hichilema said…...



