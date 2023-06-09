SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti yesterday ejected Petauke Central independent member of parliament Jay Jay Banda from the Chamber for shouting “animal farm” after she curtailed his submission of a matter of urgent public importance. Speaker Mutti had earlier guided Members of Parliament on what constitutes points of order and matters of urgent importance as well as how to properly present them before the House. “Honorable members, I wish to tell the House on two important rules of procedure namely; points of order and matters of urgent public importance under standing orders 131 and 134 respectively. It has been observed that some honourable members still do not seem to know when and how to raise each of these…...



