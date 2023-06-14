UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda says the people questioning in what capacity he is monitoring CDF projects across the country are not used to having a transparent and accountable government. And Imenda says according to his findings, a lot of people, especially the underprivileged, are now benefitting from CDF but it is frustrating that the implementors are not moving with the required speed. Some stakeholders, among them Shiwangandu PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo, have accused Imenda of assuming the role of Local Government Minister by inspecting CDF projects. But reacting to this in an interview, Tuesday, Imenda said as a voter, he had every right to monitor the projects. “First of all, as a Zambian, I have the right…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.