UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says members of parliament are not immune from criminal prosecution just because they hold diplomatic passports. Last week, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundibile insisted that members of parliament should not be treated like criminals before being convicted. “It’s the manner in which MPs are arrested. Nobody is saying MPs are above the law. The MP referred that they’ve diplomatic passports. That’s to give them the dignity they deserve. If they’ve committed an offence, what is wrong with sending a call out? The abduction of MPs happened and I was at the police securing bonds. These MPs are not criminals. They need to be respected. Why should we only be respected in Uganda, Kenya…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.