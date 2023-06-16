LUSAKA lawyer Makebi Zulu says police have charged PF presidential aspirant Emmanuel Mwamba with the offence of assault on a police officer. Police apprehended Mwamba on Wednesday but could not disclose the charge, promising to share more details on Thursday morning. However, by press time yesterday, the police had still not issued an official statement on the matter. In an interview, Thursday, Zulu said Mwamba was still in Police custody. “He has been charged with assault of a police officer. He was manhandled by the Police yesterday (Wednesday), and they decided to turn the tables that he’s the one who assaulted the police. I’m sure they are afraid of their actions. He is currently still in Police custody,” Zulu said…....



