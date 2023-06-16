HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says it doesn’t make sense for the Presidential Delivery Unit to make the ZAMRA DG sit in a workshop for five whole days to discuss the problems causing delays in medical supplies when these are well known. And Masebo has called for the amendment of the ZPPA Act and ZAMMSA Acts to allow for an easier procurement process for medical supplies and equipment. Meanwhile, Masebo has expressed frustration over delays to procure equipment for the Cancer Diseases Hospital, blaming it on glitches in the procurement law. Speaking when she visited the Presidential Delivery Unit, who are holding a workshop to address challenges surrounding medical drug supply in the country, Wednesday, Masebo said the Unit was being…...



