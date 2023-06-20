FORMER foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji says he is not moved by what he terms as the “excitement” displayed by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) who retrieved and seized one of his helicopters. Meanwhile, according to a court order from the Zimbabwe High Court, the Zimbabwe Civil Aviation Authority has been barred from registering the said helicopter. The court has also ordered that MJ Air or its agents are restrained from disposing off the helicopter or having any dealings with it until the court order is disposed of. On Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Commission, in collaboration with other agencies, retrieved a helicopter allegedly linked to proceeds of crime from Zimbabwe, saying another was yet to be flown in from South…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.