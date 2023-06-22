INTERNATIONAL Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva has congratulated Zambia over a debt agreement that she hinted will be announced later in the day. During a roundtable discussion, Thursday, Georgieva could not hide her excitement when she congratulated Zambia. “Today we will talk about Zambia, which I think is a great case of celebration because it makes debt restructuring agile and effective, and I want to recognise – well, tonight we will recognise everybody – to my dear brother, the president of Zambia, congratulations for you,” she said. “I am very hopeful we’d get the wisdom when a country asks for debt restructuring to have debt standstill – you don’t service your debt.” She said there was need to make…...



