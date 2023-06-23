THE Department of Immigration has detained three Chinese nationals for suspected human trafficking for sexual exploitation. The Immigration Department says the Chinese nationals are alleged to have been offering some Vietnamese nationals to different clients for sex at US$400 per night. In a statement, Department of Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said two of the three Chinese nationals, Peng Pan, a 43-year-old female holder of an Investor Permit under Positive Mining Limited, and Yuqi Jia, a 29-year-old male holder of a Residence Permit, were apprehended at a named Restaurant and Pub located in Lusaka’s Roma area. He said soon after arriving at the restaurant and pub, officers searched the rooms behind the restaurant where they found five females who…...



