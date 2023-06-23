Former secretary to the cabinet Leslie Mbula at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER secretary to cabinet Leslie Mbula says he doesn’t think President Hakainde Hichilema is travelling unnecessarily as his trips are bringing benefits to the country. Mbula says the economy was badly damaged by the previous regime and rebuilding it requires a lot of effort, including undertaking such trips. A few days after arriving in the country from a peace mission undertaken in Ukraine and Russia, President Hichilema undertook a State Visit to Rwanda on Tuesday, at the invitation of that country’s President, Paul Kagame. After leaving Rwanda, the President travelled to Paris, France, to participate at the Summit for a New Financing Pact, which is being hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron from June 22 to 23, 2023. In…...