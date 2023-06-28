TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) says it is hoping that there will be no special or extra-hard kind of treatment in Dalitso Lungu’s money laundering case considering that his father is a former head of state. And TIZ has insisted that investigative wings should not turn a blind eye to the corruption happening under the new dawn government. Police on Monday arrested and charged former president Edgar Lungu’s son Dalitso and his wife Matilda Milinga, both directors of Saloid Traders Limited, for the offence of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Dalitso was arrested for being in possession of 21 motor vehicles and fixed assets valued at K31,517,300, all registered in his name, and for allegedly laundering money…...



