Transparency International Zambia president Reuben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOOD governance activist Rueben Lifuka says Precious Magande’s revelations about the millions of dollars that some former leaders in the Patriotic Front government were keeping in their houses should attract the interest of law enforcement agencies. And Lifuka says Magande’s case raises a number of questions on how she was seemingly tried and convicted while her accomplices and the owner of the property where she stole the money from were not investigated for money laundering. But Lukasha PF member of parliament George Chisanga has described the story as fictitious. Responding to a press query, Lifuka said the numerous revelations of people keeping an unexplained amount of cash in their homes, particularly involving politically exposed persons, deserve comprehensive investigations. “The revelations made in a…...