FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo says King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini is expected in the country on a state visit from 30th June to 2nd July, 2023. In a statement, Kakubo said King Mswati was expected to hold bilateral talks with President Hakainde Hichilema which would culminate into signing of several MoUs. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the Nation that His Majesty, King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini is expected to arrive in the country on a State Visit to Zambia from 30th June to 2nd July, 2023, at the invitation of Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia. The visit by His Majesty…...



