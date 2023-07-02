CABINET has approved the publication and introduction in Parliament of the Marriage Amendment Bill, 2023 which intends to revise the age for a void marriage from 16 to 19 years. And Cabinet has also approved the Judicial Training Institute of Zambia Bill, 2023 which aims to establish the Judicial Training Institute of Zambia. In a statement, acting Chief Government Spokesperson Makozo Chikote said there was need to protect girl children from early marriages. “The President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, called for the 10th Cabinet Meeting in the Year 2023, on Wednesday, 28th June, 2023, at State House, to deliberate on policy and legislation matters aimed at improving the general living standards of the people. Cabinet made…...



