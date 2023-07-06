THE Department of Immigration has arrested Kaizer Zulu’s bail surety, Munir Zulu, for contempt of court. Department of Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka says the Lumezi independent Member of Parliament was nabbed in the early hours of Thursday at a named Lodge in Roma after previously eluding Immigration Officers. In a statement, Nshinka said Munir’s arrest follows the bench warrants issued against him and Kaizer’s other surety Chilubi MP Mulenga Fube by Lusaka Magistrate Silvia Munyinya for failure to ensure that the accused doesn’t abscond court sessions. He, however, stated that Fube complied with the bench warrant and made his representations before Magistrate Munyinya. “The Department of Immigration has arrested Lumezi, Member of Parliament Munir Zulu, for contempt of…...



