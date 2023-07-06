Transparency International Zambia president Reuben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNANCE Activist Rueben Lifuka says former president Edgar Lungu’s family should not assume that the people of Zambia owe their father any favours for doing what was expected of him when he conceded defeat. On Tuesday Lungu’s daughter Tasila broke down as she addressed the press on what she termed as the demonisation of her family by the state. Tasila said the recent past had been hard for the family as it had become fashionable to demonise them on unfounded allegations even though their “loving father” willingly gave up power. But in a response to a press query, Lifuka said the press briefing called by Lungu’s family was uncalled for, patronising and displayed a misplaced sense of entitlement. “To begin…...