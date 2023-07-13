THE National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has refuted claims that it has suspended the payment of partial withdrawals. NAPSA Head Corporate Affairs Cephas Sinyangwe says the pension fund was conducting system maintenance a few days ago but everything is back to normal now. A few days ago, NAPSA issued a public notice to the effect that its online services were under maintenance. “This serves to advise all our clients that our online services are currently under maintenance and will be restored as soon as possible. To minimise the inconvenience caused, the due date for payment of NAPSA contributions has been extended to the 12th July 2023. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused,” read the notice. And as of yesterday, NAPSA…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.