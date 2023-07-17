GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa says including both entry and exit declaration of assets in the law for public officers can’t solve anything because every Zambian needs to be accountable. And Mulusa says Zambians are seeing and appreciating changes in the manner in which corruption is being fought because the UPND government is always awake. Last week, Governance Activist Rueben Lifuka proposed the amendment of the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct to include both entry and exit declarations of assets, incomes, and liabilities. But in an interview, Mulusa said accountability should be on every Zambian and not just those that would want to be in political offices. “But what is that going to solve? It can’t solve any problems…....



