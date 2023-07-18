Transparency International Zambia president Reuben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNANCE Activist Rueben Lifuka says the UPND government should adequately respond to the FIC Trends Report and put in place a strategy for improving beneficial ownership transparency. And Lifuka says there is need to see tangible actions towards the corruption fight because eloquent words won’t achieve this. Commenting on the 8th Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing 2022 Trends Report in a response to a press query, Lifuka said it would be a disservice if the Report was taken as an annual ritual and no action was taken on cases raised. “The 2022 Trends Report released by the Financial Intelligence Centre, continues to paint a grim picture of the extent to which corruption and money laundering had become endemic in all…...