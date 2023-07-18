FORMER PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri says UPND should learn from the PF and interrogate whether those joining the ruling party are genuine or simply political prostitutes. And Phiri says Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa only joined PF in April 2021 to eat with the party. Speaking on Friday after rejoining the ruling party, Prof Lungwangwa said any honest citizen could testify that President Hakainde Hichilema was taking the country in the right direction. But in an interview, Phiri said Prof Lungwangwa was just an opportunist. “If it was honourable Jean Kapata going to join the UPND, I could give you an honest answer. Or if it’s myself who was going to join the UPND, I’m sure even the country could…...



