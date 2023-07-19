GOVERNMENT has ordered persons who have built on top of drainages to take down such structures before it comes in. In an interview, Tuesday, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary for Administration Maambo Hamaundu said drainages should be allowed to serve their purposes. “We don’t need to deal with specific areas, it should be a general position… if anyone has put up a structure on top of a drain, they must bring it down on their own. If they don’t, we will help them bring it down. It’s across the country; a drain in Lusaka will serve the same purpose with a drain in Chongwe or a drain in Monze. A drainage is a drainage, it must…...



