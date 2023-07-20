ZAMBIA Must Prosper leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube has questioned the criteria used to award Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane the outstanding minister of the year award. On Tuesday, Dr Musokotwane received the prestigious Foreign Investment Network (FIN) Best of Africa Outstanding Minister of the Year award in London, UK. Meanwhile, members of parliament took turns yesterday congratulating the Finance Minister for scooping the ward. Acting Finance Minister Felix Mutati said Dr Musokotwane was awarded on the basis of being globally the most trending minister in terms of management of the economy. “We’re hosting the president of the African Development Bank and yesterday (Tuesday) he said ‘Zambia is bankable’. That hope, confidence, credibility and bankability has been restored. Yesterday (Tuesday), the…...



