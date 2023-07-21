ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha says there is an improvement in terms of how the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) is conducting its work as it now has more tools for detecting suspicious transactions. Kabesha says this is why the centre is able to raise issues as contained in its 8th Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing 2022 Trends Report. Commenting on the FIC’s 2022 Trends Report titled “use of corporate vehicles for illicit activities”, Kabesha said other than having more tools for detecting suspicious transactions, the centre was also coordinating well with other law enforcement agencies. “There is an improvement in terms of what our Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) is doing because now they have more tools in detecting suspicious transactions. There…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.