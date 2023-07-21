PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed a new Financial Intelligence Centre Board consisting of Dinde Simacheche as Board Chairperson, Sydney Chisenga as Vice Chairperson, as well as, Emmanuel Sakala, Augustine Hamwela and Diana Bunting as members. The President has also appointed Dr Pamela Sambo as Human Rights Commission Board Chairperson, Dr Felicity Kalunga as Deputy Chairperson, while Panic Chilufya and Father Joe Komakoma have been appointed as Commissioners, subject to ratification by the National Assembly. Meanwhile, President Hichilema has appointed Dr Tommy Namitondo as a Commissioner on the Anti-Corruption Commission Board subject to ratification by the National Assembly. In December 2021, President Hichilema dissolved the Board of Directors for FIC with Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane announcing that…...



