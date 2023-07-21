HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo has told training institutions which offer health courses to produce health care workers who are fit to serve people, arguing that they should concern themselves with quality over quantity. And Masebo has also asked them to expand their curriculums by including either modules or courses which focus on disease prevention. Masebo said this yesterday when she officiated at the second SHEPIZ annual scientific symposium held under the theme “One Health Approach: Enhancing Excellence in Higher Education for Health Professions in Zambia”. Masebo told UNZA, who are implementers of the Strengthening Health Professional Workforce Education Programs (SHEPIZ) project, not to put volume of trainees ahead of quality. “As you supplement government efforts in improving human resource for…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.