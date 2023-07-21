OPPOSITION members of parliament yesterday put up a silent protest in the House during a session which only lasted for two hours. The opposition members from the Patriotic Front and some independent members did not ask any supplementary questions, rise on any points of order or take part in debates on the floor of the House despite being present. They were, however, heard and seen chatting amongst themselves and a few who had questions for oral answers only stood to indicate the question numbers but did not ask any supplementary questions. Speaker Nelly Mutti noticed the odd scenario and wondered, on three occasions, what was going on. At first, Speaker Mutti wondered why there wasn’t any indication for follow up…...



