THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Lusaka has arrested a Tanzanian national for trafficking in cocaine which he had concealed in his body through swallowing. In a statement, DEC Deputy Public Relations Officer Delight Haangala said the suspect, Jacob Mzinga aged 49, who was intercepted at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport has so far discharged 104 pellets of cocaine with a total weight of 2.312 kilogrammes. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Lusaka has arrested a Tanzanian national for trafficking in cocaine which he had concealed in his body through swallowing. Jacob Mzinga aged 49 has been apprehended for Trafficking and Importation of Narcotic Drugs Contrary to Act No. 35 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia. Mzinga was intercepted by…...



