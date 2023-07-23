THE Department of Immigration in Lusaka has apprehended 56 persons during a clean-up operation conducted in the late hours of Friday, following allegations that some named Casinos were facilitating prostitution activities. The Immigration Department says its officers raided Galaxy and Xing Long Casinos located at East Park and Zambezi Malls, respectively and apprehended 56 suspects, most of whom were either girls used in the nuisance or their clients waiting to be entertained. In a statement yesterday, Immigration Department Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said preliminary investigations had revealed that the Casinos in question placed girls in secluded rooms to entertain their clients who pay up to K 11,000 for their services. He stated that 32 of the 56 apprehended had…...



