MEMBERS of parliament yesterday shot down a motion moved by Petauke Central Independent member of parliament Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda in which he was urging government to reintroduce the ministry of national guidance and religious affairs. In his debate earlier, Banda insisted that Zambia’s Christianity values needed to be protected. “As I’m moving this motion as the messenger of the Almighty God, we’ve got Christianity values that need to be protected. All members of parliament go to church during difficult times when they want to be re-elected to come to Parliament. It has come for them to show to the creator that we’re not hypocrites in here. It’s shocking that outside, you’re showing that you’re a Christian nation or belong…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.