POLICE in Kabwe have recorded a fatal road traffic accident near Amadous farm along Great North Road in which four people have died while 39 passengers of a Likili bus have sustained injuries. Police have revealed that the accident occurred when a Likili bus service driver was overtaking improperly and collided with an oncoming truck from the opposite direction. And Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali says action will be taken against Likili Bus Service as it has become a pattern for its drivers to fail to observe traffic rules. In a statement, Friday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the truck driver and his lorry boy as well as two male adults from the bus died on the spot. “Police…...



