UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the thunderous welcome that former president Edgar Lungu received in Petauke over the weekend was quite normal for a former president and shouldn’t be misconstrued as preference. And Presidential political advisor Levy Ngoma says the occurrence goes to show that the UPND administration is not there to stifle people’s freedoms. On Saturday, Lungu received a thunderous welcome at St Theresa Catholic Minga Mission in Petauke District, where he attended the centenary celebration of the Parish, the ordination of eight priests and the 20th Episcopal Anniversary for Bishop of Chipata, Retired Reverend George Zumaile Lungu. On his way back to Lusaka, Lungu made a stop at the Luangwa roadside market to buy some fish, where he…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.