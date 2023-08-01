POLICE in Mazabuka District have arrested and charged Saboi Saboi for being in possession of K100 counterfeit notes bearing the same serial number, 224564952, amounting to K17,600. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the incident occurred on July 29, 2023 around 19:30 hours after police received a complaint from Hildah Mboloma, a marketeer, that Saboi bought some sweet potatoes for K20 using a suspected counterfeit K100 note. “Police in Mazabuka have arrested and charged M/Saboi Saboi for possession of counterfeit notes amounting to Seventeen Thousand and Six hundred kwacha. This occurred on July 29, 2023 around 19:30 hours in Kabobola market of Mazabuka. This followed after Police received a complaint from Hildah Mboloma aged 45 of Kabobola compound…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.