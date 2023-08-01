POLICE in Mazabuka District have arrested and charged Saboi Saboi for being in possession of K100 counterfeit notes bearing the same serial number, 224564952, amounting to K17,600. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the incident occurred on July 29, 2023 around 19:30 hours after police received a complaint from Hildah Mboloma, a marketeer, that Saboi bought some sweet potatoes for K20 using a suspected counterfeit K100 note. “Police in Mazabuka have arrested and charged M/Saboi Saboi for possession of counterfeit notes amounting to Seventeen Thousand and Six hundred kwacha. This occurred on July 29, 2023 around 19:30 hours in Kabobola market of Mazabuka. This followed after Police received a complaint from Hildah Mboloma aged 45 of Kabobola compound…...