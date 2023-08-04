MINISTER of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda says she has terminated the appointment of Jack Kalala as a member of the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Board of directors. In a statement, Friday, Kasanda said Kalala has since ceased to be Chairperson of the ZNBC Board. “I wish to confirm that I have terminated the appointment of Mr. Jack Kalala as a member of the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Board of directors. Accordingly, Mr. Jack Kalala ceases to be Chairperson of the ZNBC Board. The termination is contained in my letter to Mr. Kalala dated 2nd August, 2023. This decision is in accordance with Article 270 of the Constitution of Zambia, as amended by the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment)…...



