POLICE, working with the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ), have arrested an illegal health practitioner for allegedly causing the death of a patient in an attempt to remove fibroids. HPCZ public relations manager Terry Musonda disclosed in a statement, Monday, that the arrest of 36-year-old Brian Musonda, a Congolese national from Lusaka’s Makeni area, followed a joint operation conducted after a tip off that he was operating an illegal health facility from his residence. “The Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ), in collaboration with the Zambia Police Service, recently conducted an operation where an illegal health practitioner was apprehended for providing services without a license. Preliminary investigations into the matter reveal that Brian Musonda aged 36 who is of…...



