ZAMBIA Must Prosper leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube says the UPND government is detached from reality as it thinks it’s performing well when people are actually suffering. And Fube says an angry mob attacked Green Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu in Luapula Province because citizens are tired of not benefiting from their minerals. Commenting on Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane’s remarks that UPND had displayed one of the best performances in the last two years, Fube said the minister’s statement was misplaced. “That statement coming from the finance minister is misplaced. All the factors of production are running and within his control and he has failed to balance the two budgets. Now he is going for supplemental…...



