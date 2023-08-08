ANTONIO Mwanza says his decision to join the Socialist Party was easy because he didn’t want to associate himself with the ruling party as it has failed to meet its campaign promises. On Friday, Mwanza was unveiled as the new Socialist Party deputy General Secretary in charge of politics after resigning as PF media director in June this year. In an interview, Monday, Mwanza said not only does the UPND government have no economic plan, but it has also brought more poverty to its people. “I am fully aware that some people were thinking that I would join the UPND but it’s simple, for me, joining the Socialist Party was a very simple decision to make because to begin with,…...



