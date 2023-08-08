THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has condemned Chiengi Independent member of parliament Given Katuta’s unprofessional conduct towards journalists, saying it shouldn’t be perceived as women’s behaviour in general. Late July, police in Lusaka formally arrested and charged Katuta for the offence of Common Assault after she spat on a Times of Zambia journalist who was taking photos of her as she walked out of the House when Speaker Nelly Mutti suspended her. And on Friday, Katuta appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court but her matter couldn’t take off because her docket wasn’t ready. Katuta warned journalists against covering her, threatening to sue them. Commenting on this in an interview, NGOCC Board Chairperson Grace Sinkamba said Katuta’s behaviour was…...



