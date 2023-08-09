Roads Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) director Zindaba Soko at a Ministry of Transport and Communication press briefing at Lusaka's Pamodzi hotel on October 5, 2017. Picture by - Tenson Mkhala

POLICE have jointly arrested and charged former RTSA CEO Zindaba Soko and two others for theft, forgery and uttering of a false document. Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga disclosed in a statement, Wednesday, that in count one, Soko whilst acting with two others stole a point of sale machine valued at $330 a property of Room One Zero One night club of Ndola. “Police yesterday August 8 ,2023 at Chilenje police station jointly arrested and charged Male Zindaba Soko aged 45 of plot number 25345/M old Lilayi Road with M/ Kelvin Smith Kisambira aged 32 of plot number 2587 Tokyo way Libala South and M/Bongo Ibrahim aged 24 of 2787 Tokyo way Libala South for: One count of Theft Contrary to…...