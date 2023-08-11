PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has advised professionals against using Whatsapp and other internet platforms for games but for productive discussions. And President Hichilema says he started doing business while he was still a student at UNZA, and ladies would flock to his room to iron their clothes as he owned a pressing iron, radio cassette and an electric kettle. Meanwhile, President Hichilema has expressed concern over the unplanned settlements in some parts of Lusaka, questioning where the planners were when the settlements were being built. Officiating at the eighth national planning conference for the Zambia Institute of Planners in Livingstone, Thursday, President Hichilema said professionals should use the internet productively. “I want you professionals to feel proud. When you look back…...



